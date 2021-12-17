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Vaxx-Injured Force Medicated: Medical Mafia Forcing Psych Meds on Vaxx Injured
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140 views • December 17, 2021
Under Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin, the Soviet Union simply shot people who posed a problem. But in its later years, the Communist Party preferred to use slightly softer methods. That’s when party leaders discovered the value of psychiatry. If you spoke up too loudly against the government, if you advocated freedom of religion or democratic elections or free market economics, the government wouldn’t just imprison or censor or attack you. Instead, they would have you declared insane. Now, big media, big tech, and big government are claiming that people hurt by covid-19 vaccines are simply crazy or mentally ill.
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Deanna Lorraine joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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