Dr. Wilfredo Stokes explains how graphene oxide generates arrhythmias

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In a new interview for El Mirador del Gallo radio statation, Dr. Wilfredo Stokes explained in a didactic way how graphene oxide settles in the heart and causes arrhythmias.
While these side effects have been seen around the world and especially in athletes since last year, not all those affected nor those who're seeing this type of heart problem in other people understand how it's triggered, so Dr. Stokes decided to give a simple and accurate explanation.
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