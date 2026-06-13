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Nuclear Holocaust Looms: Economic Collapse, Global Catastrophe & How to Prepare
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- Article argues Iran war, Hormuz closure, and economic pressures increase risks of global instability significantly.

- Author claims prolonged conflict and failed diplomacy could deepen recession, energy shortages globally and persist.

- Text asserts Iran possesses nuclear warheads, raising fears of escalation and potential global catastrophe ahead.

- Article predicts political upheaval, inflation, fuel scarcity, and financial-system deterioration domestically with broad societal consequences.

- Author recommends preparedness measures, local resilience, decentralization, and community support networks for anticipated future disruptions.



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preparednessgeopoliticseconomiccrisisiranconflictnuclearrisk
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