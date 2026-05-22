Why Are Most Men & Women Not Getting Married By 30?!

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Why are fewer men and women getting married before the age of 30 than ever before? In this video, Christian apologist Justin Derby responds to a recent study showing a dramatic cultural shift in marriage trends over the past 50 years. In 1975, the vast majority of men and women were married by the time they reached 30 years old. But by 2025, the exact opposite has become true, with most people now remaining unmarried well into their 30s and beyond.
Justin examines the study and breaks down several additional reports and statistics that help explain why marriage rates have collapsed so badly in modern society. From changing cultural values and economic struggles to dating app culture, feminism, hookup culture, fear of divorce, declining trust between men and women, and the abandonment of Biblical principles surrounding relationships and family, Justin analyzes the deeper reasons behind this massive societal transformation.
Marriage Rate Chart:
https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/2053658837194797453
Liberal Ideology & differing Values Charts:
https://x.com/Z4BTC_/status/2055367246051213447
Bachelor's Degrees Chart:
https://x.com/mattvanswol/status/2053672778365071560
12th grader's chart:
https://x.com/realTateBrown/status/2053890037448692019
Chart Proving Women Pursue The Top 20 Percent Of Men:
https://x.com/AntiFeminismAU/status/2053692384903623031
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