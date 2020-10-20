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Government investment firm develops blockchain health passport
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41 views • October 20, 2020
In a "pandemic era" of unprecedented health data collection and surveillance, Singapore is turning to blockchain technology for the infrastructure that can make it work. Government-owned investment firm SGInnovate and Singaporean startup Accredify have jointly developed a new blockchain-powered digital health passport, according to a report on Sept. 30.
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