Pastor outraged When Told the True Identity of the Tribe of Judah(Audio Interview)

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A snippet from a GOCC Search Engine International Interview recorded 10 years plus with Pastor Doug Hamp. Who is the Whore of Babylon was also discussed and can be found in the full interview at this web address-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_YXFhd60xOE
GOCC is in no way associated with this channel. For more of GOCC teachings visit Agathering144 on Youtube.