Lebanon: "The enemies were compelled, to the truce after their great failure to achieve their goals in targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran" - 10 days ceasefire announced

BREAKING NEWS: another 10 day ceasefire, at the bottom text...

Video:

"The enemies were compelled, compelled to the truce after their great failure to achieve their goals in targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi on the two-week truce: The US and Israel carried out major aggression against Iran to implement a dangerous phase of the Zionist plan and suffered great losses.

Adding: BREAKING: Trump announces a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel beginning at 5 PM EST, following conversations with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump states the two leaders met for the first time in 34 years in Washington, D.C., with Secretary of State Marco Rubio present. He has directed VP JD Vance, Rubio, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Razin' Caine to work toward a "Lasting PEACE."

"It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE!"

POST: @realDonaldTrump • April 16, 2026

View on Truth Social

I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST. On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin' Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE. It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE! President DONALD J. TRUMP

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116415122630904602

After that post he added:

@realDonaldTrump

In addition to the statement just issued, I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago. Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly! President DONALD J. TRUMP

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116415190299043508

Adding:

NEW: The ceasefire in Lebanon was announced by Trump without Israel’s security cabinet approval – Amichai Stein

Sources say Pakistani Field Marshal Assim Muneer called President Trump on behalf of Iran and pushed him to declare a ceasefire ahead of a new round of talks in Islamabad.