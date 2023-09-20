Create New Account
Richard has checked in Via E-Mail,,.Video Malfunctions Again But STRANGE Things Going On In Cali..
Published 15 hours ago

The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel

https://youtu.be/VI08gQ3tiEY?si=QHrPaC8_VitdMYot

Quotation from original video description….”Richard has checked in and we have contacted the Deputy we talked to last Night 3 times but No response...I sent Back the 2 - $5,000.00 payments to Richards wife Via the Sherriff's Office. How STRANGE to Let them KNOW on a MISSING Person Report that the Person has been found But No-one has contacted Us ???? Also some More Disturbing Facts have been Gathered,,,Working on a TOTAL Delivery after Spreading Out the Info to Many sources ...."

https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/

tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee




jesus christend timethe truth

