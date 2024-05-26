Trumpertarianism (Part 2)

As promised, here is my take on the all-too-predictable spectacle of the Orange Fuhrer doing his schtick at the "Libertarian" (sic) convention. This is Part TWO, of three. Part Three can be found here: • Trumpertarianism (Part 3) ( And if you missied it, Part One can be found here: ) • Trumpertarianism (Part 1) Larken Rose 610 E Bell Road, #2-171 Phoenix, AZ 85022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.