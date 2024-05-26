Trumpertarianism (Part 2)

May 26, 2024

708 views • May 26, 2024

As promised, here is my take on the all-too-predictable spectacle of the Orange Fuhrer doing his schtick at the "Libertarian" (sic) convention. This is Part TWO, of three. Part Three can be found here: • Trumpertarianism (Part 3) ( And if you missied it, Part One can be found here: ) • Trumpertarianism (Part 1) Larken Rose 610 E Bell Road, #2-171 Phoenix, AZ 85022