Boundaries with Kids: An 8-Session Focus on How Healthy Boundaries Grow Healthy Children -- Dr. Henry Cloud & Dr. John Townsend

Section 1) 0:00 -- Building Character in our Kids: Parenting with an eye to the future



Section 2) 7:09 -- Kids Need Parents with Boundaries: Boundaries for Kids and their Parents



Section 3) 12:43 -- The Laws of Sowing & Reaping and The Law of Responsibility



Section 4) 20:42 -- The Laws of Power & Respect: I can't do it all, but I'm not helpless, either



Section 5) 27:54 -- The Laws of Motivation & Evalution: Life beyond "Because I'm the Mommy"



Section 6) 36.21 -- The Laws of Proactivity & Envy: Tantrums Needn't Be Forever



Section 7) 43.49 -- The Laws of Activity & Exposure



Section 8) 51.24 -- Six Steps to Implementing Boundaries With Your Kids: Roll Up Your Sleeves, Part 1



Section 9) 55:28 -- Eight Key Aspects of Character



Section 10) 1:03:35 -- Overcoming Obstacles to Boundary Training



Section 11) 1:08:01 -- The Laws of Sowing & Reaping and The Law of Responsibility: Pulling My Own Wagon



Section 12) 1:16:05 -- The Laws of Power & Respect: I'm Not The Only One Who Matters



Section 13) 1:22:39 -- The Laws of Motivation & Evaluation: Pain Can Be a Gift



Section 14) 1:29:49 -- The Laws of Proactivity & Envy: I am Happier when I am Thankful



Section 15) 1:37:07 -- The Laws of Activity & Exposure: Honesty Is The Best Policy



Section 16) 1:45:30 -- Six Steps to Implementing Boundaries with Your Kids: Roll Up Your Sleeves, Part 2



Section 17) 1:50:22 -- Six Steps to Implementing Boundaries with Your Kids: Words of Hope and Encouragement