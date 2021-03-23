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Boundaries with Kids: An 8-Session Focus on How Healthy Boundaries Grow Healthy Children -- Dr. Henry Cloud & Dr. John Townsend
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0 view • March 23, 2021
Section 1) 0:00 -- Building Character in our Kids: Parenting with an eye to the future
Section 2) 7:09 -- Kids Need Parents with Boundaries: Boundaries for Kids and their Parents
Section 3) 12:43 -- The Laws of Sowing & Reaping and The Law of Responsibility
Section 4) 20:42 -- The Laws of Power & Respect: I can't do it all, but I'm not helpless, either
Section 5) 27:54 -- The Laws of Motivation & Evalution: Life beyond "Because I'm the Mommy"
Section 6) 36.21 -- The Laws of Proactivity & Envy: Tantrums Needn't Be Forever
Section 7) 43.49 -- The Laws of Activity & Exposure
Section 8) 51.24 -- Six Steps to Implementing Boundaries With Your Kids: Roll Up Your Sleeves, Part 1
Section 9) 55:28 -- Eight Key Aspects of Character
Section 10) 1:03:35 -- Overcoming Obstacles to Boundary Training
Section 11) 1:08:01 -- The Laws of Sowing & Reaping and The Law of Responsibility: Pulling My Own Wagon
Section 12) 1:16:05 -- The Laws of Power & Respect: I'm Not The Only One Who Matters
Section 13) 1:22:39 -- The Laws of Motivation & Evaluation: Pain Can Be a Gift
Section 14) 1:29:49 -- The Laws of Proactivity & Envy: I am Happier when I am Thankful
Section 15) 1:37:07 -- The Laws of Activity & Exposure: Honesty Is The Best Policy
Section 16) 1:45:30 -- Six Steps to Implementing Boundaries with Your Kids: Roll Up Your Sleeves, Part 2
Section 17) 1:50:22 -- Six Steps to Implementing Boundaries with Your Kids: Words of Hope and Encouragement
Section 2) 7:09 -- Kids Need Parents with Boundaries: Boundaries for Kids and their Parents
Section 3) 12:43 -- The Laws of Sowing & Reaping and The Law of Responsibility
Section 4) 20:42 -- The Laws of Power & Respect: I can't do it all, but I'm not helpless, either
Section 5) 27:54 -- The Laws of Motivation & Evalution: Life beyond "Because I'm the Mommy"
Section 6) 36.21 -- The Laws of Proactivity & Envy: Tantrums Needn't Be Forever
Section 7) 43.49 -- The Laws of Activity & Exposure
Section 8) 51.24 -- Six Steps to Implementing Boundaries With Your Kids: Roll Up Your Sleeves, Part 1
Section 9) 55:28 -- Eight Key Aspects of Character
Section 10) 1:03:35 -- Overcoming Obstacles to Boundary Training
Section 11) 1:08:01 -- The Laws of Sowing & Reaping and The Law of Responsibility: Pulling My Own Wagon
Section 12) 1:16:05 -- The Laws of Power & Respect: I'm Not The Only One Who Matters
Section 13) 1:22:39 -- The Laws of Motivation & Evaluation: Pain Can Be a Gift
Section 14) 1:29:49 -- The Laws of Proactivity & Envy: I am Happier when I am Thankful
Section 15) 1:37:07 -- The Laws of Activity & Exposure: Honesty Is The Best Policy
Section 16) 1:45:30 -- Six Steps to Implementing Boundaries with Your Kids: Roll Up Your Sleeves, Part 2
Section 17) 1:50:22 -- Six Steps to Implementing Boundaries with Your Kids: Words of Hope and Encouragement
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