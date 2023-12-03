Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jewish DNA — Genetic Research and the Origins of the Jewish People
channel image
Puretrauma357
1606 Subscribers
251 views
Published Yesterday

Jewish DNA — Genetic Research and the Origins of the Jewish People

Excerpt of a lecture by Dr. Jon Entine [j] discussing why the Jewish people are interesting research subjects for genetic and DNA research. And how it helps us track the origins of and the differences between different Jewish Groups. Also in this lecture, Dr. Entine explores the myth about Khazar Jews (Khazars AKA the 13th tribe) and the fact that at least according to Rabbinical Judaism, most Jews today are not Jews according to the halakha (stuff for thought).


https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2015/09/14/on-jews-history-and-refugees/

Keywords
jewishdnajewish peoplegenetic researchand the origins of the

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket