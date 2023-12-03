Jewish DNA — Genetic Research and the Origins of the Jewish People



Excerpt of a lecture by Dr. Jon Entine [j] discussing why the Jewish people are interesting research subjects for genetic and DNA research. And how it helps us track the origins of and the differences between different Jewish Groups. Also in this lecture, Dr. Entine explores the myth about Khazar Jews (Khazars AKA the 13th tribe) and the fact that at least according to Rabbinical Judaism, most Jews today are not Jews according to the halakha (stuff for thought).







https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2015/09/14/on-jews-history-and-refugees/

