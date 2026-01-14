ET Strategy, Life Purpose & Human Evolution Brian Ruhe Grant Cameron Part 2

ET Strategy

Part 2. Jan. 7, 2026. Brian introduced Suzy Hanson's ET strategy, which outlines three waves of souls incarnating on Earth to guide human evolution and planetary transformation, with the third wave, or "concealed ones," playing a crucial role in dismantling global control systems and preparing Earth for integration into galactic society.





Life Purpose and Pre-Birth Agreements

Grant and Brian discussed the concept of pre-birth agreements and life's purpose, drawing on ideas from Michael Newton's work. They explored the notion that individuals have specific roles and missions in life, regardless of external circumstances. Grant shared insights from interviews with two individuals who claimed awareness of their life plans and past lives. The conversation emphasized taking responsibility for one's actions and fulfilling agreed-upon life missions, rather than viewing oneself as a victim of external forces.





Human Evolution and Alien Influence

Brian and Grant discussed the potential for spiritual and evolutionary changes in humanity, focusing on the role of extraterrestrial beings in upgrading human DNA. They explored the concept of epigenetics and how external influences, including alien contact, might trigger latent potentials in human DNA. Grant emphasized the importance of consciousness and agreed agreements with extraterrestrial beings to facilitate these changes. They also touched on the idea that individuals who awaken early can guide others in a planetary awakening process.





Music and UFO Contact Insights

Grant discussed his journey into the world of music and extraterrestrial contact, highlighting synchronicities and experiences that led him to write books on music. He emphasized the importance of discerning truth from manipulation in the UFO community, addressing disinformation campaigns, cultic personalities, and the suppression of experiencer testimony. Grant stressed the need to focus on the spiritual message of contact while remaining open to new evidence and critical thought, balancing openness with discernment.





Leadership and UFO Phenomena

Grant and Brian discussed the role of ego in leadership, particularly in the context of Steven Greer's work in exposing government secrets about UFOs. Grant explained that Greer's strong ego was necessary to push through difficult situations and gather witnesses, despite his abrasive personality. They also touched on the phenomenon of crop circles, cattle mutilations, and Bigfoot sightings, with Grant suggesting these might be spiritual or non-human intelligence-related events. Brian raised questions about programmable life forms, which Grant dismissed as a potential distraction from real encounters. The conversation concluded with Grant emphasizing the need to understand the phenomenon as non-physical and changing in nature.





ET Guidance and Spiritual Insights

Grant and Brian discussed their shared belief in a coordinated multidimensional ET presence guiding human evolution, with Grant suggesting they compile their views into a single document using AI to balance different perspectives. They agreed to explore connections between Eastern spiritual traditions and UFO phenomena, acknowledging that Western science had overlooked these insights. The conversation concluded with plans to share the discussion through Grant's podcast to reach a wider audience.





Grant Cameron can be found at:

/ @whitehouseufo

https://www.presidentialufo.org/