The Collapse of Public School System, an interview with Jordan and Mary Page

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
The public school system is facing mounting pressure from teacher shortages, rigid policies, and declining academic outcomes. Even well-intentioned educators are constrained by red tape, leaving students underprepared and teachers burned out. These challenges raise serious questions about sustainability and long-term impact on future generations. Watch the latest interview for a thoughtful discussion from those who have seen the system from the inside and understand where it’s headed.
#EducationCrisis #PublicEducation #LearningGaps #FutureOfEducation
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport