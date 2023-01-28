https://gettr.com/post/p26jrj43e52

1/26/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 68: A Filipino American told our fellow fighters that the virus was released by the CCP and the CCP’s goal is to disrupt the world supply chain and eventually take control of the entire world; when another American who can speak Chinese learned that the mission of the New Federal State of China is to take down the CCP, he not only was supportive of us, but also scanned our QR code and was ready to download the GETTR APP

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WhistleblowersMovement #WestHollywood





1/26/2023 对邪恶说不第68天：一位菲律宾裔美国人告诉战友她知道病毒是中共放的，并认为中共想通过破坏供应链最终达到控制全世界的目的；当一位会讲中文的美国人得知新中国联邦的使命是灭共时，表示支持我们并扫了我们的二维码准备安装盖特

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #爆料革命 #西好莱坞



