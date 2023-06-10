Despite Kiev’s attempts to hide the escalation, the Ukrainian offensive has been ongoing for almost a week now. The Ukrainian military threw expensive foreign military equipment into the battles, including German main battle tanks, but failed to achieve any victories.

Several units of the Ukrainian Army, equipped by NATO, were already destroyed on the Zaporozhie and southern DPR front lines. Having suffered heavy losses, they could not hold their positions. Professional fighters within the Ukrainian units, including the marines, refused to fight under the command of their officers. Ukrainian servicemen finally realized that Kiev’s military strategy includes plans to use them as cannon fodder.

Thrown into heavy battles, they were not decently covered by Ukrainian artillery, UAVs or aviation. Ukrainian marines were deceived by their commanders and found themselves armed only with rifles while under heavy Russian mortar fire in the village of Novodonetske.

Ukrainian units who became the main strike force turned out to be not ready for the attacks; while at the same time Kiev’s military operation came as no surprise the Russian military.

The commander of the Russian grouping on the southern front lines confirmed that Ukrainian plans were revealed in a timely fashion by Russian military intelligence and aerial reconnaissance.

The first stage of the Ukrainian counteroffensive was mainly marked by Ukrainian attacks in the area of Velikaya Novoselka. On the first day, Ukrainian marines managed to partially take control of the village of Novodonetske, but after several hours of heavy battles, they were forced to retreat. No other important victories were achieved there.

Two days ago, Ukrainian forces launched offensive operations in the area of Orekhov, which may become the main direction of Ukrainian efforts to reach the Sea of Azov.

After several failed attempts to break through Russian defenses, the Ukrainian military threw up to 30

armored vehicles in a new assault in the area of Rabotino-Verbovoye on the night of June 9. Heavy battles have been ongoing there for more than a day. Ukrainian forces reportedly managed to repel Russian forces from some of their advanced positions, but so far failed to establish a stronghold there.

Heavy battles in the Zaporozhie region are accompanied by Kiev’s attempts to advance on other frontlines. In the Bakhmut region, Ukrainian assault groups continue attacks on Berkhovka, while heavy battles are ongoing near Klescheevka.

In the area of Avdeedvka, Ukrainian forces reportedly managed to advance near Vodyanoe, while battles are ongoing near Opytne.

Meanwhile, Russian drones and missiles continue destroying strategic military facilities deep in the Ukrainian rear. On the night of June 9, a large explosion thundered in Uman, where according to preliminary reports another Ukrainian S-300 system was destroyed. During the night, Russian strikes were also reported in the Kirovograd, Depropetrovsk, Khmelnitsk and Kharkiv regions.

Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT