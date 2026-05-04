Michael Biopic Review: King of Pop's Cultural Impact | Maverick News

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Tonight on Maverick News we go beyond the review of the hot new Michael Jackson biopic "Michael" — exploring its powerful impact on today’s culture and how the film itself reflects the enduring legacy of the King of Pop.Plus, Rick Walker breaks down today’s top stories.What did you think of the Michael biopic? Drop your thoughts in the comments! Turn on notifications so you never miss an episode of Maverick News! #MichaelJackson #MichaelBiopic #KingOfPop #MaverickNews