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PRESERVED VIDEO, RECORDING, PRE PANDEMIC SHOWS, INSIDERS ADMIT TO CREATING COVID-19, BILL GATES IS IN BIG TROUBLE
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162 views • May 14, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/smaoBHl1rYKO/
Most Important breaking news to date about how Covid_19 was 'created'.
9 December 2019
Named and shamed managers who exposes conversations concerning the reference to 5 separate viruses being combined. Dr. Peter Daszak, (ZOOLOGIST) President of the Ecohealth Alliance
Alex Jones follows up the Tucker Carlson announcement made on Fox News only hours earlier.
https://www.infowars.com/
https://www.ecohealthalliance.org/about
https://www.ecohealthalliance.org/personnel/dr-peter-daszak
Most Important breaking news to date about how Covid_19 was 'created'.
9 December 2019
Named and shamed managers who exposes conversations concerning the reference to 5 separate viruses being combined. Dr. Peter Daszak, (ZOOLOGIST) President of the Ecohealth Alliance
Alex Jones follows up the Tucker Carlson announcement made on Fox News only hours earlier.
https://www.infowars.com/
https://www.ecohealthalliance.org/about
https://www.ecohealthalliance.org/personnel/dr-peter-daszak
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