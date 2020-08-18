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Freedom vs. Force - The Individual and the State.
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15 views • August 18, 2020
"Freedom is....the air we cannot do without, that we breathe without even noticing it until the time comes when deprived of it, we feel that we are dying"
Albert Camus, Resistance, Rebellion and Death
It is a startling fact that throughout history freedom has been considered so precious that some individuals have preferred death to life in which it is absent
"Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery...give me liberty or give me death!"
Albert Camus, Resistance, Rebellion and Death
It is a startling fact that throughout history freedom has been considered so precious that some individuals have preferred death to life in which it is absent
"Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery...give me liberty or give me death!"
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