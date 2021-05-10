© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[CB] PRINTING WILL WIPE OUT TENS OF MILLIONS OF AMERICANS
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • May 10, 2021
Even Warren Buffet is starting to be concerned about Federal Reserve Bank printing. As prices go "up, up, up" in nearly every sector, inflation will soon become hyper inflation and it will wipe out tens of millions of unprepared Americans who will become destitute. The founder and CEO of Nevada Gold joins me to discuss this harsh reality and his company's prospects.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.