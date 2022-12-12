Create New Account
【Miles Guo’s Getter Broadcast Highlights】10/24/2022 Hu Jintao’s Arrest Has Triggered the Anger of the Grassroots and Mid-Level Cadres of the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago
https://gnews.org/articles/506276

摘要：Because during Hu’s tenure, the army saw peaceful expansion. A huge number of so-called highly educated officials were trained. There will be a series of political transactions and in-fighting in the next 21 days

