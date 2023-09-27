Empty Suit
40 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
[Bidan] will say anything.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (26 September 2023)
Keywords
communismsocialismjoe bidenliberalismglobalismbriberyfascismtyrannyidiocracyelitismpanderingleftismideologyradicalismtotalitarianismrob schmittcorporatismstoogebiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guypuppet regimebad actorforeign agent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos