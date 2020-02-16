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🔴 Retired Marine - Pres Trump Acquittal. Now Comes Pain For Traitors & Demons! - 02/06/2020
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6 views • February 16, 2020
6 February 2020 | #1221
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My name is Michael Butler; proud member of the Motley Crew. I created this backup channel at the direction of Steve Motley.
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TOTAL ACQUITTAL: President Trump FULL STATEMENT On NOT GUILTY Verdict https://youtu.be/5hJ5XKU0UgU - 02/06/2020 President Trump Delivers Remarks at National Prayer Breakfast - 02/06/2020 https://youtu.be/99Cwf76ACfM
Help me out! Shop at my HempWorx site and support the work of maintaining this channel:
(BUY) Try our great products: https://www.HempWorx.com/butlermichael?SOURCE=RMSOBN
(SELL) Join the Hemp Revolution! https://www.winwithmdc.com/cp22/butlermichael?SOURCE=RMSOBN
My name is Michael Butler; proud member of the Motley Crew. I created this backup channel at the direction of Steve Motley.
Original Description below this line.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL ACQUITTAL: President Trump FULL STATEMENT On NOT GUILTY Verdict https://youtu.be/5hJ5XKU0UgU - 02/06/2020 President Trump Delivers Remarks at National Prayer Breakfast - 02/06/2020 https://youtu.be/99Cwf76ACfM
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