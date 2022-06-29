Russian Ops in Ukraine (June 28-29, 2022) - West Copes with Ukrainian Losses

Update on Russian Military Operations in Ukraine for June 28-29 2022:

Russia continues advances in Donbas;

Severodonetsk now completely under Russian control;

Lysychansk is being encircled;

Western media begins discussion on Ukraine’s inevitable, permanent loss of territory;

West also admits limits to support it can provide Ukraine;

References:

US Department of Defense - Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing JUNE 27, 2022:

https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3075295/senior-defense-official-holds-a-background-briefing/



ABC (Australia) - Ukraine's 'tactical realignment' in the east isn't a sign it's losing the war against Russia:

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-06-28/ukraine-tactical-alignment-luhansk-not-a-sign-of-losing-war/101186976

Sky News - Is Russia now winning the war in Ukraine? Experts have their say:

https://news.sky.com/story/is-russia-now-winning-the-war-in-ukraine-experts-have-their-say-12641708

CNN - Biden officials privately doubt that Ukraine can win back all of its territory:

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/06/28/politics/white-house-ukraine-projection/index.html

Guardian - ‘The enemy is planning something’: Kharkiv fears new Russian attack:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/28/kharkiv-fears-new-russian-attack-ukraine

Reuters - Missiles strike Ukraine shopping mall, G7 vows to keep pressure on Russia:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-forces-turn-sights-lysychansk-battle-eastern-ukraine-2022-06-27/

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