Russian Ops in Ukraine (June 28-29, 2022) - West Copes with Ukrainian Losses

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Update on Russian Military Operations in Ukraine for June 28-29 2022:
References:
US Department of Defense - Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing JUNE 27, 2022:
https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3075295/senior-defense-official-holds-a-background-briefing/
ABC (Australia) - Ukraine's 'tactical realignment' in the east isn't a sign it's losing the war against Russia:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-06-28/ukraine-tactical-alignment-luhansk-not-a-sign-of-losing-war/101186976
Sky News - Is Russia now winning the war in Ukraine? Experts have their say:
https://news.sky.com/story/is-russia-now-winning-the-war-in-ukraine-experts-have-their-say-12641708
CNN - Biden officials privately doubt that Ukraine can win back all of its territory:
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/06/28/politics/white-house-ukraine-projection/index.html
Guardian - ‘The enemy is planning something’: Kharkiv fears new Russian attack:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/28/kharkiv-fears-new-russian-attack-ukraine
Reuters - Missiles strike Ukraine shopping mall, G7 vows to keep pressure on Russia:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-forces-turn-sights-lysychansk-battle-eastern-ukraine-2022-06-27/
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