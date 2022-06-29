BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Ops in Ukraine (June 28-29, 2022) - West Copes with Ukrainian Losses
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10270 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
300 views • June 29, 2022

Update on Russian Military Operations in Ukraine for June 28-29 2022:

Russia continues advances in Donbas;
Severodonetsk now completely under Russian control;
Lysychansk is being encircled;
Western media begins discussion on Ukraine’s inevitable, permanent loss of territory;
West also admits limits to support it can provide Ukraine;

References:

US Department of Defense - Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing JUNE 27, 2022:
https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3075295/senior-defense-official-holds-a-background-briefing/


ABC (Australia) - Ukraine's 'tactical realignment' in the east isn't a sign it's losing the war against Russia:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-06-28/ukraine-tactical-alignment-luhansk-not-a-sign-of-losing-war/101186976
Sky News - Is Russia now winning the war in Ukraine? Experts have their say:
https://news.sky.com/story/is-russia-now-winning-the-war-in-ukraine-experts-have-their-say-12641708
CNN - Biden officials privately doubt that Ukraine can win back all of its territory:
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/06/28/politics/white-house-ukraine-projection/index.html
Guardian - ‘The enemy is planning something’: Kharkiv fears new Russian attack:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/28/kharkiv-fears-new-russian-attack-ukraine
Reuters - Missiles strike Ukraine shopping mall, G7 vows to keep pressure on Russia:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-forces-turn-sights-lysychansk-battle-eastern-ukraine-2022-06-27/

Where to Find The New Atlas' Work:

Visit The New Atlas Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/


How to Support The New Atlas' Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235
PayPal: [email protected]

Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas

Keywords
ukrainethe new atlasrussian opsjune 28-29th 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices &#8220;Right After&#8221; Midterm Elections

Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices “Right After” Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy