🇺🇸 6 SOULS WON FOR JESUS THIS FREEDOM DAY🇺🇸

🇺🇸 Freedom in Christ this 4th of July! 🇺🇸

This Independence Day, we witnessed true spiritual freedom as 5 or 6 souls gave their lives to Jesus! 🙌

Voyager Justin and Captain Mike shared powerful testimonies from the weekend, encouraging families and reminding us how God is moving mightily through His people.

We invite you to dive deeper into the gifts of the Spirit by reading 1 Corinthians 12-14, where Paul teaches on the gifts of prophecy and how the Church is built up when we move in these gifts with love.

Justin also shared a cool dream he had about healings breaking out—not only for Voyagers Ministries, but for the whole Body of Christ. We’re believing for miracles and revival in these days ahead!

Come join us!

🚀 Outreach Sundays – 1:30 PM (RSVP required)

💻 Zoom Thursdays – 6-7 PM

Let’s keep sailing forward together, bringing hope and freedom wherever we go!

