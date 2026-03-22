CCTV FOOTAGE OF BENJAMIN NETAYAHU'S DEATH IN IRAN ATTACK 🚀 RELEASED BY AL JAZEERA

Editor: M. Kurniawan





READ MORE NEWS: Israel Claims Seven High-Ranking Iranian Officials Killed, Including Ali Shamkhani and Ayatollah Khamenei

Author: Darwin Sijabat | Editor: Darwin Sijabat





https://jambi.tribunnews.com/news/1190724/israel-klaim-7-pejabat-tinggi-iran-tewas-ada-ali-shamkhani-dan-ayatollah-khamenei





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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uI3_avhxQ5k