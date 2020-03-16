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5G Activates Department of Defense, Active Denial System, westruther, brighteon
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138 views • March 16, 2020
Hello friends, I have some details about the 1,000-meter range DEW that will hurt you so bad that you will hurt yourself trying to get out out of range to avoid the deadly pain of a Direct Energy Weapon- Join me for another enlightening talk- Thanks so much for your interest in my topics and discernment that I bring to you- 'CHEERS', westruther, and on youtube Wesley Thompson channel-
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