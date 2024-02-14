When The Link is Severed You Will Suffer

When the link is broken you are in for big trouble and their is only one solution?

Music by Send Rain

When you lose Fellowship with God you lose your freedom and you are now in bondage,

You read your Bible less and your prayer life also suffers.

You start to have health issues.

Your finances suffer, where you used to put money in savings now you are having to withdraw money.

Your freedom is gone and you are now in bondage/slavery.

When you are out of fellowship with God the demonic host now has legal access to you.

You feel fear, anxiety, isolation, affliction, you feel as if something evil has attached it self to you?

The only way out is to figure out what has become between you and God, usually it comes in one of three forms,

People - who is in your life that should not be there?

Places – where are you going that you should not be going? The Mouse?

Things – What thing is in is your life that has come between You and God?

Isa 41:13 For I the LORD thy God will hold thy right hand, saying unto thee, Fear not; I will help thee.



