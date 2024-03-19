Create New Account
CATALYTIC CONVERSATIONS WITH HOSTS DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW -CONNIE SHEILDS AND GUESTS
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO
123 Subscribers
15 views
Published a day ago

CATALYTIC CONVERSATIONS   

                    WITH DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW (MD) AND CONNIE SHEILDS

                                                  AND GUESTS. 

                10 PM UK - 2 PM PACIFIC - 4 PM CENTRAL - 5 PM EASTERN

Our mission is to educate and motivate individuals across our nations and beyond, fostering a collective awareness of the root causes of our shared challenges. We've identified the United Nations as a focal point, and we're tired of witnessing the masses applying mere band-aids to what we see as a compound fracture in our nations. It's time to unite, address the underlying issues, and strive for lasting solutions.

Keywords
depopulationgeorgia guidestonesworld orderdigital currencycoviddeath jabsrockerfellers

