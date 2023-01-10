2023.01.09 The real estate collapse in China will happen at the end of this year, and the Communist Party will disappear like the speed of light. There are two reasons if this occurs earlier : the debt crisis in the United States and Taiwan is at war.

中共国的房倒银塌会在今年年底发生，共产党如光速一般地消失。如果提前有两个原因：美国的债务危机，台湾打仗了。