The Savage Nation with Dr. Michael Savage Podcast 10/05/2020

Was Trump’s Joyride Wise and Should He Back in WH With Contagious Disease.Trump leaving the hospital is reckless. Mathematical Association of America says math is create by humans and is therefore racist. Trump joyride is racist. Have to delete all articles on science on twitter. Twitter is garbage. Go chase the COVID bug for herd immunity if you’re reckless. Took a covid test, who was the initial spreader at the ACB event? Why are the girls in the White House wearing such short skirts. What is God saying when he looks down here? Man should not have been chosen to have souls. We kill so much in his name. We’re destroying the environment. There is truth in the world. Linus Pauling. How to improve your immune system. Need zinc, foods high in zinc.Our Sponsor:Health Ranger Storehrstore.freeterran.com……………………………………………………………………………………FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!……………………………………………………………………………………