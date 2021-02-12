BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Breaker Podcast #3 THE COVID VACCINE recorded on 2/11/2020
Robertbreaker
Robertbreaker
240 followers
Follow
7
Share
Report
243 views • February 12, 2021
Robert Breaker talks about the Vaccine they want to give for Covid.

PLEASE SEE THE FOLLOWING FOR MORE INFORMATION and copy, archive, and share…

31 REASONS WHY I WON’T TAKE THE VACCINE:
https://gatesofvienna.net/2021/02/31-reasons-why-i-wont-take-the-vaccine/

MERCOLA WEBSITE ABOUT COVID VACCINE DEATHS:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/02/02/covid-vaccine-death-seniors.aspx?ui=3c4f44d85a820dfca1f032f6d148cf35a556ec695722ec44d565909b11caa255&;cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1ReadMore&cid=20210202_HL2&mid=DM792926&rid=1074338068

IMPORTANT VIDEO: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kUNk3lTOn2po/TERRIBLE COVID VACCINE

REACTIONS:
https://www.brighteon.com/73941e50-9e3a-41bb-8355-02f4020855b1

SHAWN SKELTON COVID VACCINE REACTION:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RpRAEyZQvxM

www.bitchute.com/video/B2w9Ennu3OB6

DEPOPULATION VIDEO ON BITCHUTE (MUST SEE!):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IJIoilKlUk1o/

VIDEO SHOWING COVID TEST SWAB IS SILVER AND ALIVE:
Source:https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ7Z9NYgh2S/?fbclid=IwAR2oJCtQRGp44E6_fR256eiy4HQTZkmBBX7iMnzvNP5fov35fZTpBku8nbY
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/video/0lWPHGxc6JYL/

VIDEO OF NURSE FAINTING AFTER COVID VACCINE:
www.bitchute.com/video/W7ktsyz57o8Q/
www.bitchute.com/videoo/CLqe277GZ6r/

BILL AND MELINDA GATES TALK ABOUT “THE NEXT ONE:”

www.bitchute.com/video/eFLQu0bcuCwY/

BILL GATES TED TALK ABOUT LOWER POPUL ATION:
www.bitchute.com/video/EKSzANp0fEl1/
www.bitchute.com/video/MkoFZpUMKvS8/

BILL GATES SAYS Mrna Vacc will change coding of DNA:
www.bitchute.com/video/8teEYGNj0gmz/

OPERATION LOCK ST EP:
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/Annual-Report-2010-1.pdf
https:// Stopbsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/The-Annotated-Rockefeller-Foundation-Lockstep-2010.pdf
2008 ARTICLE WHICH SAYS MASK WEARING CAUSED MOST OF SPANISH FLU DEATHS. Fauci quoted towards the end:
www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic

THE POISONED NEEDLE BOOK:
www.spingolaspeaks.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/the-poisoned-needle.pdf
https://thebigvirushoax.com/the-poisoned-needle
https://educate-yourself.org/vcd/poisonedneedle11nov09.shtml
Or, cut and paste: whale.to/a/mcbean3.htm

More interesting stuff…


https://www.bitchute.com/video/GlKc9qad7R2X/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdjERhTczAs&;feature=youtu.be

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IJIoilKlUk1o/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nOlw70I5iu7k/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3P9SH7MbJMFW/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3HfFNUSy1evD/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lx0bAOxa47Zi/
Keywords
healthvaccine side effectscovid19 vaccinecovid-19 vaccinethe vaccinethe vax
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Meta-Analysis Links Daily Nut Intake to Lower Hypertension Risk

Meta-Analysis Links Daily Nut Intake to Lower Hypertension Risk

Coco Somers
Study Correlates Seminal Neonicotinoid Concentrations With Lower Sperm Counts

Study Correlates Seminal Neonicotinoid Concentrations With Lower Sperm Counts

Sterling Ashworth
New York Doctor Lists Foods That May Help Reduce Belly Fat, Protect Heart Health

New York Doctor Lists Foods That May Help Reduce Belly Fat, Protect Heart Health

Coco Somers
Study: Sugar-Free Diet May Disrupt Gut Microbiome in Mice

Study: Sugar-Free Diet May Disrupt Gut Microbiome in Mice

Coco Somers
Later Meals Tied to Worse Sleep, Higher Glucose; Researchers Point to Circadian Timing

Later Meals Tied to Worse Sleep, Higher Glucose; Researchers Point to Circadian Timing

Coco Somers
Nap vs. Exercise: Both Help Combat Memory Loss from Sleep Deprivation, Study Finds

Nap vs. Exercise: Both Help Combat Memory Loss from Sleep Deprivation, Study Finds

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy