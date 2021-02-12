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Breaker Podcast #3 THE COVID VACCINE recorded on 2/11/2020
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243 views • February 12, 2021
Robert Breaker talks about the Vaccine they want to give for Covid.
PLEASE SEE THE FOLLOWING FOR MORE INFORMATION and copy, archive, and share…
31 REASONS WHY I WON’T TAKE THE VACCINE:
https://gatesofvienna.net/2021/02/31-reasons-why-i-wont-take-the-vaccine/
MERCOLA WEBSITE ABOUT COVID VACCINE DEATHS:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/02/02/covid-vaccine-death-seniors.aspx?ui=3c4f44d85a820dfca1f032f6d148cf35a556ec695722ec44d565909b11caa255&;cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1ReadMore&cid=20210202_HL2&mid=DM792926&rid=1074338068
IMPORTANT VIDEO: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kUNk3lTOn2po/TERRIBLE COVID VACCINE
REACTIONS:
https://www.brighteon.com/73941e50-9e3a-41bb-8355-02f4020855b1
SHAWN SKELTON COVID VACCINE REACTION:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RpRAEyZQvxM
www.bitchute.com/video/B2w9Ennu3OB6
DEPOPULATION VIDEO ON BITCHUTE (MUST SEE!):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IJIoilKlUk1o/
VIDEO SHOWING COVID TEST SWAB IS SILVER AND ALIVE:
Source:https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ7Z9NYgh2S/?fbclid=IwAR2oJCtQRGp44E6_fR256eiy4HQTZkmBBX7iMnzvNP5fov35fZTpBku8nbY
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/video/0lWPHGxc6JYL/
VIDEO OF NURSE FAINTING AFTER COVID VACCINE:
www.bitchute.com/video/W7ktsyz57o8Q/
www.bitchute.com/videoo/CLqe277GZ6r/
BILL AND MELINDA GATES TALK ABOUT “THE NEXT ONE:”
www.bitchute.com/video/eFLQu0bcuCwY/
BILL GATES TED TALK ABOUT LOWER POPUL ATION:
www.bitchute.com/video/EKSzANp0fEl1/
www.bitchute.com/video/MkoFZpUMKvS8/
BILL GATES SAYS Mrna Vacc will change coding of DNA:
www.bitchute.com/video/8teEYGNj0gmz/
OPERATION LOCK ST EP:
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/Annual-Report-2010-1.pdf
https:// Stopbsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/The-Annotated-Rockefeller-Foundation-Lockstep-2010.pdf
2008 ARTICLE WHICH SAYS MASK WEARING CAUSED MOST OF SPANISH FLU DEATHS. Fauci quoted towards the end:
www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic
THE POISONED NEEDLE BOOK:
www.spingolaspeaks.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/the-poisoned-needle.pdf
https://thebigvirushoax.com/the-poisoned-needle
https://educate-yourself.org/vcd/poisonedneedle11nov09.shtml
Or, cut and paste: whale.to/a/mcbean3.htm
More interesting stuff…
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GlKc9qad7R2X/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdjERhTczAs&;feature=youtu.be
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IJIoilKlUk1o/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nOlw70I5iu7k/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3P9SH7MbJMFW/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3HfFNUSy1evD/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lx0bAOxa47Zi/
PLEASE SEE THE FOLLOWING FOR MORE INFORMATION and copy, archive, and share…
31 REASONS WHY I WON’T TAKE THE VACCINE:
https://gatesofvienna.net/2021/02/31-reasons-why-i-wont-take-the-vaccine/
MERCOLA WEBSITE ABOUT COVID VACCINE DEATHS:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/02/02/covid-vaccine-death-seniors.aspx?ui=3c4f44d85a820dfca1f032f6d148cf35a556ec695722ec44d565909b11caa255&;cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1ReadMore&cid=20210202_HL2&mid=DM792926&rid=1074338068
IMPORTANT VIDEO: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kUNk3lTOn2po/TERRIBLE COVID VACCINE
REACTIONS:
https://www.brighteon.com/73941e50-9e3a-41bb-8355-02f4020855b1
SHAWN SKELTON COVID VACCINE REACTION:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RpRAEyZQvxM
www.bitchute.com/video/B2w9Ennu3OB6
DEPOPULATION VIDEO ON BITCHUTE (MUST SEE!):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IJIoilKlUk1o/
VIDEO SHOWING COVID TEST SWAB IS SILVER AND ALIVE:
Source:https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ7Z9NYgh2S/?fbclid=IwAR2oJCtQRGp44E6_fR256eiy4HQTZkmBBX7iMnzvNP5fov35fZTpBku8nbY
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/video/0lWPHGxc6JYL/
VIDEO OF NURSE FAINTING AFTER COVID VACCINE:
www.bitchute.com/video/W7ktsyz57o8Q/
www.bitchute.com/videoo/CLqe277GZ6r/
BILL AND MELINDA GATES TALK ABOUT “THE NEXT ONE:”
www.bitchute.com/video/eFLQu0bcuCwY/
BILL GATES TED TALK ABOUT LOWER POPUL ATION:
www.bitchute.com/video/EKSzANp0fEl1/
www.bitchute.com/video/MkoFZpUMKvS8/
BILL GATES SAYS Mrna Vacc will change coding of DNA:
www.bitchute.com/video/8teEYGNj0gmz/
OPERATION LOCK ST EP:
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/Annual-Report-2010-1.pdf
https:// Stopbsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/The-Annotated-Rockefeller-Foundation-Lockstep-2010.pdf
2008 ARTICLE WHICH SAYS MASK WEARING CAUSED MOST OF SPANISH FLU DEATHS. Fauci quoted towards the end:
www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic
THE POISONED NEEDLE BOOK:
www.spingolaspeaks.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/the-poisoned-needle.pdf
https://thebigvirushoax.com/the-poisoned-needle
https://educate-yourself.org/vcd/poisonedneedle11nov09.shtml
Or, cut and paste: whale.to/a/mcbean3.htm
More interesting stuff…
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GlKc9qad7R2X/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdjERhTczAs&;feature=youtu.be
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IJIoilKlUk1o/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nOlw70I5iu7k/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3P9SH7MbJMFW/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3HfFNUSy1evD/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lx0bAOxa47Zi/
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