Their other scam: the CO2 fake
Ye shall know the truth
45 Subscribers
230 views
Published 19 hours ago

CO2 is not only good but essential for life on earth. Stop the CO2 nonsense, which is just another chapter of the same novel together with the covid jab scam. How credible is the self appointed apostle of CO2 reduction, whose CO2 footprint is "gigantic"? Why would you believe rich crooks and their corrupt pseudo-scientists, while true scientists come up with strong evidence that CO2 is not causing any climate disaster?

Keywords
climate changenew world orderco2scam

