Their other scam: the CO2 fake

CO2 is not only good but essential for life on earth. Stop the CO2
nonsense, which is just another chapter of the same novel together with
the covid jab scam. How credible is the self appointed apostle of CO2 reduction, whose CO2 footprint is "gigantic"? Why would you believe rich crooks and their corrupt pseudo-scientists, while true scientists come up with strong evidence that CO2 is not causing any climate disaster?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.