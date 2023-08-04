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WOMAN SPILLS ALL-WATCH B4GONE THEY+THE (WHO) HAVE BIG PLANS FOR YOU / FORGET YOUR HUMAN RIGHTS / READ👇
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1016 views • August 04, 2023

Brandon cory Nagley


Aug 3, 2023


WOMAN SPILLS THE BEANS ON ALL COMING SHORTLY-WATCH BEFORE THIS MIGHT BE CENSORED+GONE/WHAT "THEY"+THE (W.H.O) HAVE PLANNED FOR YOU ISN'T GOOD/FORGET YOUR HUMAN RIGHTS-TO THEM YOU'LL BE AN ANIMAL/"MANMADE GLOBAL WARMING" (IN REALITY CHAOS COMING FROM BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X) WILL BE AN EXCUSE TO KEEP YOU IN LINE/PREPARE FOR NEW POKES-NEXT SCAM-PLANNED-EMIC IN THE WORKS-NEW WORLD ORDER ANTICHRIST SYSTEM BEING SET UP NOW-BIBLE PROPHECY BEING FULFILLED DAILY-IS JESUS CHRIST (YESHUA) YOUR LORD?/READ ALL BELOW. I'm grateful for women like this spilling the beans. She lays out the elites plans like real soon plans. As already know get ready for them soon to start giving "new shots" as Billy boy gates and fraudster Fauci said publically get ready for the next scam planned demic lol and as know theyll use "manmade climate change lie or what they dubbed "manmade global warming " the lie to cover up what's really going to destroy and renew earth ( biblical wormwood/planet x that God is sending earths way now. Thus why the skies and waters are red globally from red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x.. thus why the moons off 180 plus degrees. Thus why earth is in a double wobble and in crustal displacement mode slash getting ready to go into full pole shift mode where millions will die in a short time.. and thus why EVERY planet and moon in earth's solar system is going insane weather/climate wise though they won't tell you mars temp raised up massively or jupiters temperature or every planet in earth's solar systems temperature is OFF THE CHARTS because if they told you truth ugh oh manmade global warming lie to cover up truth would be thrown in the trash) theyll use manmade global warming lie as a crutch to control and take away. Theyll even ( this isnt good though knew was coming as has been happening ever since the crooks in our own ABC agencies told doctors what they could and couldn't give people medicine wise thus why doctors turned into cowards. Not all but a large majority of doctors sold out to those above them one group that controls all doctors begins with A ( D) and ends in an ( A)... yeah as this lady said get ready for the ( WHO) WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION that our fraud in charge sold this country out to. You no longer will have even human rights. Your medicine you need? Forget it. You'll get told what you can take and so on. And expect shots soon. She said within 100 days. Strange how leprosy popped up as a plague in central Florida huh and now NYC is calling leprosy an emergency? See that's an easy way to make you ( social distance) just as they did a test during the cv plandemic to see who the goats were who would follow the leader and obey. Yeah I hope jesus christ ( yeshua) is your lord. For the bone heads that cried conspiracy conspiracy for years let's see conspiracy when your own government murders people openly and imprisons anyone who doesn't want to do as told. This woman laid it all out on the line of their goals she forgot to mention alot more though can find that down my timeline. The biblical rapture of Christians is soon as is biblical judgement. As bible says you choose this day who you'll serve. Is it God and Gods only begotten son yeshua ( jesus) or lucifer. Choose you this day who you serve...... I'll leave it at that.... things are coming and fast in all of your life times... wakie wakie smell hell eggs and bakie. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord. Because time is SHORT!!!


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71XUJyNES8o

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Keywords
censorshipnwonew world ordereuropean parliamenthuman rightsbrandon cory nagleymanmade global warming
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