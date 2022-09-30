The Raw Deal (28 September 2022) with Wolfgang Halbig and Richard Carlisle

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Jim Fetzer Published September 29, 2022





My guests were able to join late, which was welcome. I began reviewing Wolfgang's contributions and a new blog by Mary Maxwell, Ph.D., LLB, about his exposes of the hoax known as "Sandy Hook", including that the press had booked rooms in Newtown in advance of the event. He has persevered in spite of efforts made to dissuade him, including two homicide detectives from the local precinct coming to his home in a gated community in Florida to tell him they were there on behalf of the CT State Police and that, if he did not cease asking questions about Sandy Hook, he would be prosecuted. He did NOT stop.asking questions and, during formal hearings in CT, was able to question Patricia Llorda, the First Selectman of Newtown (a position equivalent to Mayor) to acknowledge--under oath--that the sign, "EVERYONE MUST CHECK IN", was placed there by DHS, which should not have even been present at the time, had it been a real event. Indeed, I have new documents that show maps of how to get to SHES from 2800 Main Street in Bridgeport, CT, the HQ for CT FEMA, and that the drill at Sandy Hook Elementary was on the FEMA agenda for 14 December 2012, and that FEMA held classes after for key players to educate them on how to maintain the illusion that it had been a real event. It was great to featurer the man with whom I traveled to Newtown in 2014 and spoke before the Newtown School Board, where Wolf went first and I went second, where I asked, "When were the parents informed that their children were attending classes in a toxic waste dump?" I admire the man and was glad to have the chance to express my appreciation.