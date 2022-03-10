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TruNews Presents New World Tech Week: The Future of Money Is Digital
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30 views • March 10, 2022
We are witnessing the evolution of money in the digital economy. On today’s Godcast, will discuss the trends and opportunities created by the rise of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and other digital assets and what role the mobile ecosystem plays in creating further value and accelerating the digital economy.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/10/22
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/10/22
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