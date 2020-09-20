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George Orwells 1984 on Steroids in Melbourne they have a bill in parliament to give health bureaucrats the same status as police
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49 views • September 20, 2020
Victorian Labor government has a bill in parliament if passed giving government health bureaucrats the same powers as police making it a crime to even think of not following health officials orders. Look at how they treat a citizen holding an Australian flag at the shrine of remembrance. Sky News Rowan Dean.
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