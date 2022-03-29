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PA Schools Money Laundering For BIG MONEY Links in Description
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41 views • March 29, 2022
https://go.boarddocs.com/pa/efsd/Board.nsf/Public
https://remakelearning.org/organization/grable-foundation/
https://grable.org/
https://files.eric.ed.gov/fulltext/ED514696.pdf
https://aasacentral.org/learning2025/
https://remakelearning.org/blog/2019/08/30/a-fitbit-for-learning/
https://pl2.andrew.cmu.edu/PL2Login
http://pact.cs.cmu.edu/koedinger/koedingerCV.html
https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-todd-keruskin-34925440
https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-bart-rocco-81293a81
https://remakelearning.org/blog/2019/08/30/a-fitbit-for-learning/
https://philanthropynetwork.org/events/keystone-policy-webinar-series-session-1-education-policy-advocacy?fbclid=IwAR1emz2cLucTof-VJVj3MDQx00_5hXSQO5NJNRTXjLxHdFivkqUQydkmIWU
https://www.tccgrp.com/
https://philanthropynetwork.org/events/keystone-policy-webinar-series-session-1-education-policy-advocacy?fbclid=IwAR1emz2cLucTof-VJVj3MDQx00_5hXSQO5NJNRTXjLxHdFivkqUQydkmIWU
https://gwpa.org/
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/report/the-k-12-national-testing-action-program-connecting-schools-with-the-nations-leading-testing-companies-to-safely-reopen/?fbclid=IwAR2VPiDR4-nF7n3mBGKrhbzmBRiWn3d_2nyJSwDmVwIvFzLIlfitABi8z8c
https://grable.org/find-grants/
https://www.mcall.com/news/pennsylvania/mc-pa-teachers-pension-subpoena-20210925-z36ynsiadrb2nacqo3rcg4z7wq-story.html?fbclid=IwAR1kq1uJBadmHf8pGmlmQY8h-qovGDdFuX5LdRmW9ix8t1dlj2KFC5YZQFo
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-tech-monopolizer-rebranded-philanthrocapitalist/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=53a3b9d9-b7b4-4cf4-8967-b68bc0ff1d27&fbclid=IwAR2a-WWuk_GW8jPj6nJeSfy4yZdBbtbqnxgFEs7otmXztqZl6_Rs2cWnbqc
http://www.butlereagle.com/article/20210924/NEWS12/210929738?fbclid=IwAR3j97CV05V45LajxdMaRXT7hbag88GwTLNy6iRj33mBVRtpI1Q2rVlfMqU
https://gwpa.org/redhen/org/6
http://www.philanthropyhour.com/blog/2015/11/30/gregg-behr-the-grable-foundation
https://philanthropynetwork.org/events/decoding-philly-s-digital-divide-funder-s-blueprint
https://remakelearning.org/organization/grable-foundation/
https://grable.org/
https://files.eric.ed.gov/fulltext/ED514696.pdf
https://aasacentral.org/learning2025/
https://remakelearning.org/blog/2019/08/30/a-fitbit-for-learning/
https://pl2.andrew.cmu.edu/PL2Login
http://pact.cs.cmu.edu/koedinger/koedingerCV.html
https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-todd-keruskin-34925440
https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-bart-rocco-81293a81
https://remakelearning.org/blog/2019/08/30/a-fitbit-for-learning/
https://philanthropynetwork.org/events/keystone-policy-webinar-series-session-1-education-policy-advocacy?fbclid=IwAR1emz2cLucTof-VJVj3MDQx00_5hXSQO5NJNRTXjLxHdFivkqUQydkmIWU
https://www.tccgrp.com/
https://philanthropynetwork.org/events/keystone-policy-webinar-series-session-1-education-policy-advocacy?fbclid=IwAR1emz2cLucTof-VJVj3MDQx00_5hXSQO5NJNRTXjLxHdFivkqUQydkmIWU
https://gwpa.org/
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/report/the-k-12-national-testing-action-program-connecting-schools-with-the-nations-leading-testing-companies-to-safely-reopen/?fbclid=IwAR2VPiDR4-nF7n3mBGKrhbzmBRiWn3d_2nyJSwDmVwIvFzLIlfitABi8z8c
https://grable.org/find-grants/
https://www.mcall.com/news/pennsylvania/mc-pa-teachers-pension-subpoena-20210925-z36ynsiadrb2nacqo3rcg4z7wq-story.html?fbclid=IwAR1kq1uJBadmHf8pGmlmQY8h-qovGDdFuX5LdRmW9ix8t1dlj2KFC5YZQFo
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-tech-monopolizer-rebranded-philanthrocapitalist/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=53a3b9d9-b7b4-4cf4-8967-b68bc0ff1d27&fbclid=IwAR2a-WWuk_GW8jPj6nJeSfy4yZdBbtbqnxgFEs7otmXztqZl6_Rs2cWnbqc
http://www.butlereagle.com/article/20210924/NEWS12/210929738?fbclid=IwAR3j97CV05V45LajxdMaRXT7hbag88GwTLNy6iRj33mBVRtpI1Q2rVlfMqU
https://gwpa.org/redhen/org/6
http://www.philanthropyhour.com/blog/2015/11/30/gregg-behr-the-grable-foundation
https://philanthropynetwork.org/events/decoding-philly-s-digital-divide-funder-s-blueprint
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