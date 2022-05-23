This Vaccine Hammer Has Been Grossly Overused: Where's the Data Proving Safety and Efficacy?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Bobby [Kennedy Jr.] and I are aligned on this. What Bobby has asked for, that's caused him to have all this backlash in pejorative labeling and defamation, he's merely asked for the data. He's asked for the data demonstrating safety and effectiveness, and he's asked for the data comparing safety and effectiveness in the context of this multi-inoculation strategy, which has never been developed and assessed adequately."
Tune in to the Better Way Conference: https://betterwayconference.org/fox