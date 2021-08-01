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Vrachtschip gestrand voor kust van Karachi, Pakistan!
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12 views • August 01, 2021
Vrachtschip gestrand voor kust van Karachi, Pakistan!
Volgens de Karachi Port Trust is de 98 meter (321 voet) MV Heng Tong 77 op drift geraakt in ondiep water aan de kust van Karachi nadat het zijn ankers had verloren.
Het is momenteel onduidelijk welke lading het schip vervoert.
Volgens de Karachi Port Trust is de 98 meter (321 voet) MV Heng Tong 77 op drift geraakt in ondiep water aan de kust van Karachi nadat het zijn ankers had verloren.
Het is momenteel onduidelijk welke lading het schip vervoert.
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