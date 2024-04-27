Create New Account
The Houthis Shot Down another $30M, American MQ-9 Reaper Reconnaissance and Attack Drone over Yemen
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The Houthis shot down another American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and attack drone over Yemen. The Iranian anti-aircraft missile "Rocket 358" was used.

During a night attack, the Houthis managed to hit the British tanker Andromeda Star. The Americans said that the tanker received some damage, but remained underway.

The United States also acknowledged the loss of the MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike UAV, which was shot down by Houthi air defenses.

If wanting more info, some here and here:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/27/yemens-houthis-damage-oil-tanker-shoot-down-us-drone

https://defencesecurityasia.com/en/another-us30-million-worth-mq-9-reaper-drone-shot-down-fourth-in-recent-months/



