MAN ATTACKED BY ANTIFA THEN ARRESTED FOR CAMPAIGNING AGAINST GIVING PUBERTY BLOCKERS TO CHILDREN!!!

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pressfortruth
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Chris Elston held a sign that said “children cannot consent to puberty blockers” and for that he was attacked and eventually arrested. Puberty blockers being used on young children should be seen as child abuse yet in Montreal antifa thugs felt that his free speech needed to be stopped with violence. Meanwhile in Vancouver the Vancouver police department once again failed to do their job by arresting the wrong person in an assault incident similar to what happened to Dan Dicks last July. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Chris Elston about his signs, the attacks he’s been getting and why he continues with his campaign to raiser awareness about the use of puberty blockers in children.
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