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MAN ATTACKED BY ANTIFA THEN ARRESTED FOR CAMPAIGNING AGAINST GIVING PUBERTY BLOCKERS TO CHILDREN!!!
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20 views • March 16, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
Chris Elston held a sign that said “children cannot consent to puberty blockers” and for that he was attacked and eventually arrested. Puberty blockers being used on young children should be seen as child abuse yet in Montreal antifa thugs felt that his free speech needed to be stopped with violence. Meanwhile in Vancouver the Vancouver police department once again failed to do their job by arresting the wrong person in an assault incident similar to what happened to Dan Dicks last July. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Chris Elston about his signs, the attacks he’s been getting and why he continues with his campaign to raiser awareness about the use of puberty blockers in children.

To learn more form Chris visit:
https://www.billboardchris.com

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
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FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider

SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
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Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
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Keywords
childrenschoolantifachild abuseepidemicgendergirlsdrugteachpuberty blockerspress for truthpressfortruth
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