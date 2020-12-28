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BREAKING NEWS - UKRAINE Releases BOMBSHELL Information on Biden Today! Mirror this ASAP!!.
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408 views • December 28, 2020
A Ukrainian news conference reveals the level of international corruption involving outside participants The new conference was sanctioned by the U.S. State Department; but, U.S. Democratic Senators did not want the information published, which includes documented facts and testimony from witnesses. Included are the shocking recordings in their possession which support everything exposed involving moneylaundering of billions of dollars of Ukrainian money with the help of banks and participants from various jurisdictions who transferred the money to the accounts of various companies owned by the Biden family. Recorded telephone conversations include VP Biden and the 5th Ukrainian president, Petro Poroshenko.
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Posted on: https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2020/12/ukraine-releases-bombshell-information-on-biden-today-mirror-this-asap-2516957.html
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Posted on: https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2020/12/ukraine-releases-bombshell-information-on-biden-today-mirror-this-asap-2516957.html
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