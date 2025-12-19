BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pres. European Central Bank is scared to give money to Ukraine - Christine Lagarde
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1341 followers
75 views • 1 day ago

💰"You can't expect me to approve of this mechanism" - ECB head Christine Lagarde is scared to give money to Ukraine.

Adding:

EU Summit on Ukraine: money now, arguments later

EU leaders met in Brussels (Dec 18–19) to decide how to fund Ukraine — and failed to agree on using €210 bn in frozen Russian central bank assets. 

Instead, they settled on a €90 bn EU loan for 2026–27, backed by joint borrowing.

 The Russian assets stay frozen… for now.

European Council President António Costa pushed hard for a deal:

“We will never leave this council without a final decision to ensure the financial needs of Ukraine for 2026 and 2027.”

Afterward:

“We have a deal. Decision to provide 90 billion euros of support to Ukraine for 2026–27 approved. We committed, we delivered.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged leaders to go further and use the frozen money directly:

“No one will ever be able to explain to European voters why Europe should give 200 billion euros back to Putin — after everything he’s destroyed.”

He warned against hesitation:

“We should not be afraid of these threats — we should be afraid of Europe being weak.”

And added bluntly:

“If Ukraine doesn’t have this money, it’s in a weaker position, and Putin’s temptation to seize us grows.”

Belgium, where most of the assets are held via Euroclear, slammed the brakes. PM Bart De Wever said Belgium won’t carry the legal and financial risk alone, insisting on firm guarantees and burden-sharing before touching the funds.

Polish PM Donald Tusk framed the choice starkly:

“Now we have a simple choice. Money today or blood tomorrow.”

Hungary’s Viktor Orbán stayed opposed, calling the frozen-assets idea

“a stupid one,”

and warning it would drag Europe deeper into the war.

🐻Bottom line: Ukraine gets €90 bn in loans, not Russian assets — yet. The money is secured, but the real fight over who pays, how, and with what legal risks is far from over. All in all: another spectacular spectacle of the most inept clowns in charge, resulting in another fiasco. 


@DD Geopolitics

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
