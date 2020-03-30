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Bernie Sanders Mad World Meltdown
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100 views • March 30, 2020
Bernie Bros and celebrities meltdown to Bernie Sanders 2020 failed presidential campaign
Appearances by "Donald Trump" AOC "Cenk Uygur" "Ana Kasparian" TYT "Michael Moore" "Noam Chomsky" "Spike Lee" "Nina Turner" and MAGA
Additional commentary by "Jimmy Dore" and Styxhexenhammer666
Music "Mad World" performed by Gary Jules
#BernieBros #Bernie2020 #MAGA
Thanks for watching please like share subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/1111videos
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Bernie Sanders, Bernie Bros, Donald Trump, Bernie Bros Meltdown, Cenk Uygur Meltdown, Jimmy Dore, Cenk Uygur, TYT Meltdown, MAGA, Bernie2020, Styxhexenhammer666, AOC, Ana Kasparian, Michael Moore, Noam Chomsky, Spike Lee, Nina Turner, Mad World, Gary Jules,
Appearances by "Donald Trump" AOC "Cenk Uygur" "Ana Kasparian" TYT "Michael Moore" "Noam Chomsky" "Spike Lee" "Nina Turner" and MAGA
Additional commentary by "Jimmy Dore" and Styxhexenhammer666
Music "Mad World" performed by Gary Jules
#BernieBros #Bernie2020 #MAGA
Thanks for watching please like share subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/1111videos
https://www.bitchute.com/1111videos
Bernie Sanders, Bernie Bros, Donald Trump, Bernie Bros Meltdown, Cenk Uygur Meltdown, Jimmy Dore, Cenk Uygur, TYT Meltdown, MAGA, Bernie2020, Styxhexenhammer666, AOC, Ana Kasparian, Michael Moore, Noam Chomsky, Spike Lee, Nina Turner, Mad World, Gary Jules,
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