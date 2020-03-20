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Is invading Russia a stupid idea? Comparing the Swedish, French & German invasions of Russia
History Reviewed
History Reviewed
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9 views • March 20, 2020
In this video I also discuss my idea of "Greater Europe", a massive ethnostate of Whites ... the biggest area on the planet inhabited by Whites only!

Some of my conclusions in this video may surprise you.

I begin by discussing the past 3 invasions of Russia in recent centuries. The first was by Charles 12th of Sweden. Then Napoleon invaded Russia 200 years ago. Then Hitler invaded Russia in WW2.

In what ways were the invasions of Russia the same and/or different? Which invasions were the most successful and in what ways?

Who is getting the upper-hand? Is Russia getting stronger and stronger?

I also discuss possible future trends. Will Russia invade and conquer Western Europe or not? What is possible in the future?

My dream is of a Greater Europe in the future, a vast Ethnostate of Whites ONLY!
Keywords
russiahitlerwarhistoryinvasionswedencharlesnapoleonwinter warethnostate
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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