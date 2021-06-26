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5yrs ago June 26th 2021 London England 30 Minutes Aerial Helicopter Footage Huge Massive Freedom March
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5yrs ago June 26th 2021 London England 30 Minutes Aerial Helicopter Footage Huge Massive Freedom March


Reform TV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Irs7YlddlTs


https://twitter.com/drdavidbull/status/1408806680679301120


Raw helicopter footage from Freedom March Live, broadcast on 26th June 2021. Presented by Dr David Bull and Richard Tice. The live feed of the 90 minute flight over Central London showing crowds of hundreds of thousands of people marching from Hyde Park to Parliament Square.


FREE and available footage to download from Youtube with the on screen graphics. A Clean version in higher quality can be requested via [email protected]

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