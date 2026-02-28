BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Veil Is Ripping: From Epstein's Island to the Stars – A Military Briefing on Humanity's Final Battle
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
123 views • 3 days ago

John Michael Chambers is joined by retired Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi, retired Colonel Chuck Sellers, retired Navy SEAL Michael Jaco, and military government expert Derek Johnson for a sweeping, two-hour deep dive into the mechanisms of the transition now underway.


The panel opens with a powerful monologue honoring the "quiet constellation" of patriots—the researchers, election watchers, crypto natives, and believers who have held the line for years, connecting dots that others couldn't see. This episode is for them.


Key topics include:


President Trump's statement, "I don't have much longer to live"—strategic messaging or genuine concern?


The Supreme Court's tariff ruling and Trump's counterpunch using Section 122, exposing foreign interference and judicial corruption


The Epstein files: psychological impact on the public, the strategy behind the slow drip, and why military tribunals are the only answer


Iran: why kinetic action serves strategic objectives without triggering world war


Aliens and UAPs: Trump's directive to release files, personal experiences from Colonel Sellers, and the technology implications


Elections and the Save America Act: how secure elections will happen with or without Congress, and why we're operating under military government until the constitutional republic can be restored


The panel also addresses the 2016 Military Justice Act, the 600+ JAG officers now active, the exposure of the bar and judicial overreach, and the ultimate goal: returning sovereignty to We the People.


We're almost to the part where the light wins in public—not just in private.


Keywords
iransupreme courtmilitary tribunalstrump statementjudicial corruptionjohn michael chambersepstein filesuapsmichael jacoricardo bosiderek johnsonconstitutional restorationchuck sellersjag officerssection 122save america actmilitary justice act
