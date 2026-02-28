The Veil Is Ripping: From Epstein's Island to the Stars – A Military Briefing on Humanity's Final Battle

John Michael Chambers is joined by retired Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi, retired Colonel Chuck Sellers, retired Navy SEAL Michael Jaco, and military government expert Derek Johnson for a sweeping, two-hour deep dive into the mechanisms of the transition now underway.





The panel opens with a powerful monologue honoring the "quiet constellation" of patriots—the researchers, election watchers, crypto natives, and believers who have held the line for years, connecting dots that others couldn't see. This episode is for them.





Key topics include:





President Trump's statement, "I don't have much longer to live"—strategic messaging or genuine concern?





The Supreme Court's tariff ruling and Trump's counterpunch using Section 122, exposing foreign interference and judicial corruption





The Epstein files: psychological impact on the public, the strategy behind the slow drip, and why military tribunals are the only answer





Iran: why kinetic action serves strategic objectives without triggering world war





Aliens and UAPs: Trump's directive to release files, personal experiences from Colonel Sellers, and the technology implications





Elections and the Save America Act: how secure elections will happen with or without Congress, and why we're operating under military government until the constitutional republic can be restored





The panel also addresses the 2016 Military Justice Act, the 600+ JAG officers now active, the exposure of the bar and judicial overreach, and the ultimate goal: returning sovereignty to We the People.





We're almost to the part where the light wins in public—not just in private.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.