Ep. 2939a - If You Know The [CB]/[WEF] Economic Playbook, It Can Be Countered
187 views
GalacticStorm
Published 10 hours ago |
Ep. 2939a - If You Know The [CB]/[WEF] Economic Playbook, It Can Be CounteredThe Dutch farmers are now pushing back, they are protesting the shutting down of their farms. [JB] has now made an enemy of the union workers. There is now an increase of  400% in job cuts. The economic playbook is known, countermeasures in place.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

politicsimfcentral bankweffed reservebiden adminx22 financial report

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
