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Tucker: China Repeatedly Threatens to Shoot Down Pelosi’s Plane, Yet No One Thinks It’s a Big Deal“This is one of the weirdest moments in the weirdest presidency in American history. The Biden Administration is provoking a hot war with China which by itself would seem to be headline news. But why?”
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