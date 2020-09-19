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Mother Of All Caravans
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92 views • September 19, 2020
More than 4,000 cars, with between 8,000 to 10,000 Hispanics and Latinos who joined this past Sunday in Doral Central Park to the largest caravan ever held in the State of Florida. lLaMadredeTodaslasCaravanas was an event organized by Ariel Martinez de Cubans4Trump,in honor of our police, firefighters, and in commemoration of the fateful day September 11, 2001.
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